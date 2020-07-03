The Big Tech Show: 'I came within hours of selling it for $1bn'

This week, Adrian has a lively chat with one of Ireland’s most interesting serial entrepreneurs, Norman Crowley.

Crowley built and sold three companies for $750m by the age of 40.

But he came tantalisingly close to selling one of them for $1bn. He explains how that episode hit him hard for a year. But he also now says that it was “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

Crowley has gone on to mix his love for the environment with new successful companies, including Crowley Carbon (which raised $31m earlier this year) and Electrifi, which reconditions classic sports cars into all-electric vehicles.

He also challenged Adrian to walk on hot coals, a dare that the host is currently considering.

Online Editors