The Big Tech Show: How to set up an NFT

Hype: Jimmy Kimmel shows off his NFT artwork on his show as Paris Hilton looks on

Some mock them, others worship them.

But non fungible tokens – NFTs – look here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. If you’ve a passing interest, how might you get started?

How might you separate the real thing from the scams? And why are so many damn celebrities trying to sell you one?

To explain all of this, Adrian is joined by Lory Kehoe, the newly-appointed director of NFT Success at Coinbase, and who is also the founder of Blockchain Ireland as well as being an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin.