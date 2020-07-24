The Big Tech Show: How I raised €10m in 3 months of lockdown

“March 12, 2020 was the day that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest drop since 1987, the year I was born. That was the day I decided to take the next step and start fundraising for our Series A.”

But how on earth did Corkman Robert Fenton, founder of life science data management firm Qualio, do it?

This week, he gives Adrian the story of how he went from zero to $11m, from multiple VC firms, in 90 days.

He also talks about the temptation that some companies now have to leave San Francisco, where he now lives.

Online Editors