The Big Tech Show: How a bank card was scammed with a phone

We often wonder how thieves and scammers get access to our bank accounts and stolen cards.

Londoner Charlotte Morgan found out how when her rucksack was stolen from her gym.

The thieves used her phone’s sim card to get at her bank card’s pin number, leaving her thousands of pounds out of pocket. She learned a lot about how the system can be gamed by malicious actors, as well as how banks can sometimes unfairly assume that their clients don’t take proper precautions.

She recounted her story, and the lessons to be learned from it, to Adrian Weckler on the Big Tech Show.