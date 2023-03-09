So far this year, Dublin Airport has seen half-a-dozen interruptions to flights as a result of drone sightings near the area. The government is now looking into anti-drone technology to deal with the issue. What is that technology and will it help to curb further disruption as we come into the busy St Patrick’s Day period and into the summer?

Meanwhile, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon met the director of the National Cyber Security Centre this week to discuss whether TikTok poses a security risk in Ireland. If a limited ban was brought in here, similar to that seen in the European Commission, could the thousands of TikTok jobs in Ireland be under threat?

And for those starting to plan their summer trips abroad, Adrian discusses the best way to save money on roaming in the US.

The Big Tech Show: Highflyers — will tech solve airport chaos caused by drones?

