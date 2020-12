What were the best gadgets of 2020?

What were the best laptops, phones, smartwatches, headphones and speakers?

Adrian tested over 100 tech products during the year. Joined by digital editor of Buzz.ie, Mark Kavanagh, he gives his picks and discusses why they topped their categories.

Adrian also discusses his early impressions of a gadget that landed on his desk this week: Apple’s AirPods Max.

Online Editors