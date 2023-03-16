The Big Tech Show: GPT-4 and the new era of AI

It’s been a busy few months for artificial intelligence and the research lab OpenAI, who this week released the latest version of its chatbot ChatGPT.

Called GPT-4, the developers say it's more creative and better able to accurately solve problems than its predecessor. Much like ChatGPT, this latest development has been met with major hype, but will it live up to expectations?

On the Big Tech Show this week, Adrian is joined by the co-founder of tech startup CaliberAI to discuss GPT-4 and the new era of AI that these technologies are ushering in.

Neil says while there is a lot of excitement about GPT-4's potential, there are still problems with the technology.

“It goes without saying that it's going to be disruptive, and I mean it's multimodal. So the capacities and functions between text, video and audio and all of that are definitely going to increase. The thing that strikes me most about it, though, is that it is going to compound the existing deficiencies with the technology. It's also going to it's still susceptible from what we've seen so far to misinformation and factual inaccuracies.”

There’s no doubt that we are in an AI arms race and predictably, the conversation always goes to jobs and whether AI poses a threat to them. Neil, whose company developed AI software to recognize defamation, believes AI, including his tech, won’t replace but support the work being done by people.

“We all know news publishers in particular have seen the business model erode the resources that they have over the last 20 years. So the whole idea here is a best in class, artificial editor or approximation of an editor, but one that is built with those editors in mind by editors to augment their work and to act as that extra set of eyes for them.”

You can listen to the full episode of the Big Tech Show on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Square.