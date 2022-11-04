The Big Tech Show: From the Web Summit - Are Revolut planning to offer mortgages?

This week, The Big Tech Show is at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Adrian chats to Revolut CEO Nikolay Storonsky about the future of the banking app in Ireland, and if Irish customers will be able to get mortgages from the digital bank.

It’s also been a busy week for Elon Musk, after he finally bought Twitter. Aside from firing the entire board of the social media giant, the billionaire announced this week that blue tick users will be charged a monthly fee to keep their verified status.

Will people get on board and what will Twitter look like with Elon Musk at the helm?