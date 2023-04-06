Since the launch of GPT4 last month, the world over has been talking about ChatGPT and how it will change our lives as we know it. Aside from the potential negative sides that have been widely covered, are there everyday tasks that this AI can help us with?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian takes a look at some of the everyday tasks both at home and in work, that can be made easier using ChatGPT.

For example, if you have a long document or report that you need to read, you can paste the full text into ChatGPT and ask it to give you a summary of the main points. Need it in bullet points? It can do that too.

Its uses aren’t reserved for work though. If you have a fridge with random foods in it, you can key the list of ingredients you have into ChatGPT and ask it to give you a dinner recipe using only the food you have.

The Big Tech Show: From recipes to basic work tasks - a beginner’s guide to using ChatGPT

Adrian also looks at how well it can write work emails, explain complex issues to you like you are five years old and how to really get the best out of the technology with the prompts you give it.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Square.