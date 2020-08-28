The Big Tech Show: From Nua age visionary to waste warrior

Ever wonder what Gerry McGovern did next?

Those who’ve been around the Irish technology scene for a couple of decades will remember a time when Nua was one of the beacons of the industry. With a mission to create a ‘Local Ireland’ platform, it culminated in a multi-million euro stake from (what was then known as) Telecom Eireann. And then the dot bomb crash happened.

So where has Gerry McGovern been? What does he now think of that time?

This week, Adrian catches up with the Longford man on the publication of his eighth book, ‘World Wide Waste’.

McGovern has lost none of his passion, which is now directed at cutting out physical and digital waste. He gets heated about a few things during the podcast.

Online Editors