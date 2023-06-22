The Big Tech Show: From multiverses to teleportation – Is the reality of quantum stranger than fiction?

When people talk about quantum computing, they often move quickly to the science fiction area, like time travel or multiverses. But what is it actually really all about? And can quantum physics take into account science fiction ideas as well as the ordinary things that experts actually do?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by Dr. John Goold, Associate Professor in Physics at Trinity College Dublin to discuss whether the realities of quantum physics are as strange as fiction.

Teleportation is a common thing that features in science fiction films. John says while teleportation is a thing in quantum physics, the Hollywood interpretation isn't so accurate.

“It's been around for a while actually and there's been experiments which have fully demonstrated [quantum teleportation].

“It's not like dematerialisation like you see in the movies, like nobody evaporates and reappears somewhere else.”

What about the existence of multiverses?

“The idea of the multiverse or the many worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics is that you'll never know.

“There's this thing about quantum mechanics that's unusual relative to other kinds of scientific theories. It's the fact that a conscious observer, the person making measurements, is very important to the theory.” John says.

“For example, you typically expect the moon to exist if you don't look at it. On the other hand, when you have a quantum system in the laboratory if you're not measuring it, it can be in a different state. And when you measure it, it can appear in a certain state with complete randomness. So, the act of measuring systems and quantum mechanics is really unusual.”

Adrian and John also discuss the future of quantum computing and whether time travel could ever be a thing.

