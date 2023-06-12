The Big Tech Show: From Enniscorthy to Stanford University – Niall Kehoe on being in the world's top tech college

Wexford based Niall Kehoe started coding at the age of eight and developed his own apps when he was 10.

Now the Enniscorthy teenager has made it into the world's top tech college, Stanford University, on a full scholarship.

Adrian caught up with Niall on a visit to San Jose, California, where Stanford's main campus is. They discuss his journey getting into Stanford, what life there is really like, and what plans he might have next.