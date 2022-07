How can you watch your Netflix series in a foreign Airbnb?

The Big Tech Show: What effects do crashing tech stocks have on your pension and pay?The Big Tech Show: From AirTags to Power Banks - the best travel tech for 2022

Is it possible to avoid getting gouged when using your smartphone abroad?

Adrian is joined by Colin Baker, gadget expert and managing director of Back From The Future to discuss 10 useful devices and services to enhance a summer holiday, either abroad or in Ireland.