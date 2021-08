This week, Adrian talks to Mike Fisher, the CTO of the giant online retailer Etsy, in the wake of that company's €1.3bn acquisition of Depop.

Fisher is one of the most experienced CTO's around, having been a previous engineering VP of Paypal, among other roles.

The two talk through a number of issues, spending a lot of time on what makes a good or a bad engineering culture and whether or not tech staff are likely to come back to offices any time soon.