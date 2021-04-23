The Big Tech Show: Enough with the emoji, grandad

Do you liven up your texts with a crying-laughing emoji?

Do you try to make a point more forceful by using the hand-clapping symbol in between words? Do you intersperse the two-eyed ‘look’ pixel in every second or third Whatsapp message?

You’re literally showing your age. According to experts, large swathes of emoji are now only used by middle-aged and older people.

This week, Adrian talks to Keith Broni, the deputy emoji officer (yes, that’s a real job) for Emojipedia about the politics and generational angst of emoji.

He’s also joined by the Irish Independent’s newest columnist, Tanya Sweeney, and Irish Independent reporter Gabija Gataveckaite, to talk about the wider cultural effects that emoji are having among different generations.