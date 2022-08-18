Jack Williams is co-founder and CEO of the Belfast-based ecommerce fulfilment firm Selazar.

While the company made headlines recently for getting £20m in funding, the highest amount of venture capital in Northern Irish history, this week it was also in the news for less flattering reasons, having lost an employment tribunal case in London over claims of ageism.

The Big Tech Show: Ecommerce and accusations of ageism - an interview with Selazar founder Jack Williams

Adrian Weckler sat down with Jack this week to talk about ecommerce, retailing, being a young CEO, and also about what happened in the tribunal case.