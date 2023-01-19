What is it about a downturn that makes it attractive to build a start-up?

This week Adrian is joined by Eamon Leonard from Broadstone VC, who has seen a lot of success in building and nurturing startups.

There has been a lot of turmoil in the tech industry over the last few months, with layoff announcements becoming more frequent.

But are there any positives to take from the bad news? Eamon says that with any downturn, it can become a great opportunity for innovation to flourish.

The Big Tech Show: Eamon Leonard - Dublin’s startup legend on why the downturn is the next big opportunity

“I think downturns are always a good resetting when there's been irresponsible behaviour. They absolutely suck. They hurt people. People lose their jobs. Investors lose their money and it's to be expected...[but] when it comes to innovation you need that resetting.”

Eamon also chats about AI as a sector, as an investor, what he looks for in a sector and what a good startup investment looks like.

