The Big Tech Show: Dodgy box crackdown – can you expect a visit from the gardaí?

A new wave of crackdowns on TV ‘dodgy boxes’ is under way, with legal warnings being sent out in seven counties so will a garda be calling to your door? Adrian speaks to Irish Independent Business Journalist Caoimhe Gordon about the latest developments.

Big Tech Show: Dodgy box crackdown: can you expect a visit from the Gardaí?

Ireland has the sixth highest concentration of ‘dodgy boxes’ in Europe. At least 170,000 of us have one, according to one European survey.

The counties currently being targeted are Cork, Dublin, Galway, Laois, Louth, Mayo and Monaghan.

The organisation leading the crackdown, the Federation Against Copyright Theft, says it is working with gardaí on the matter.

