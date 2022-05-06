The Big Tech Show: Do you have to be an asshole to be a top tech founder?

Elon Musk is a genius and an inspiration to millions. But he's also acting like an asshole in his drive to buy Twitter.

So do you have to be a bit of a bully to succeed in tech? Do you have to mete out abuse like Steve Jobs… to achieve things like Steve Jobs? Or can you be a nice guy like a Collison and still get all the way to top?

To discuss this, Adrian is joined by Conor Neill, the founder of six companies, best known of which is Taxijet. He also holds a psychology degree and is professor at one of the world’s top business colleges, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, IESE. He is also president of Vistage in Spain, which describes itself as the world’s leading CEO organisation.