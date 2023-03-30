Last week, the founder of crypto company Terraform Labs, Do Kwon was charged with fraud in the US after he was arrested in Montenegro. The CEO who faces eight criminal charges is accused of defrauding customers. His company, which saw the collapse of its cryptocurrency terraUSD coin kicked off the wider cryptocurrency collapse in 2022.

Meanwhile, the CFTC, one of America's biggest regulators, filed a lawsuit against Binance, arguably the biggest exchange in the world. The company is alleged to have illegally accessed US customers and breaking numerous US financial laws.

If that wasn’t enough crypto news, celebrities including Jake Paul and Lindsay Lohan were hit with SEC charges for promoting crypto tokens on their social platforms without disclosing they were being paid to do so.

The Big Tech Show: Crypto CEO arrested and celebrities being fined: is the currency in chaos?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian Weckler is joined by Scott Chipolina, Digital Assests Correspondent with the Financial Times to take us through all the latest crypto news.