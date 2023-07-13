The Big Tech Show: Buying second hand to the best apps – what you need to know about EVs

The sale of electric cars in Ireland has been on the rise in recent years, but for those who haven’t turned to EVs, it can be tricky figuring out what you need to know. What's the best electric car to guess? Is Ireland any closer to fixing the public charger network? This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by Derek Reilly, founded of Nevo and the EV Ireland YouTube Channel to discuss the latest on electric cars, including changes to the grants available and plans for more public chargers on Ireland’s motorways. At the beginning of this month the electric car subsidy was reduced from €5,000 to €3,500. “The government have decided, rather than subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles, they're going to keep that pool of money in that electric vehicle space and start subsidising the charging networks and the charging stations around the country,” Derek explains. The EV charging network has come under significant criticism, with some users finding that there simply isn’t enough across the board. Is that likely to change in the near future? "The EU are bringing in a regulation where, I think, [for] 60 or 70 kilometers per motorway there has to be an EV charging hub,” Derek says. "So not one or two [chargers] you're talking five, six, eight.” Adrian and Derek also discuss what you need to know when buying a second-hand electric car and some of the newer EVs coming to the market. You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.