The Big Tech Show BONUS: Revolut car insurance launches in Ireland and Accenture announces job cuts

Elon Musk says he wants X, formerly known as Twitter, to be a super app. But is Revolut getting there first? This week the payments app added car insurance to its list of offerings, which now includes things like credit cards, stock trading, crypto and loans.

But things haven't been all positive in tech this week. Accenture has announced 890 jobs at its Irish operation, which is in addition to the 400 cuts announced earlier this year. Can we expect more layoffs in the tech industry or is the tide beginning to turn? Adrian takes a look at the story making headlines in tech this week.