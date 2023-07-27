The Big Tech Show: Bobby Healy on building “the biggest drone delivery operation in the world”

Bobby Healy is one of Ireland’s best-known tech entrepreneurs in Ireland. He founded Manna, the drone delivery company, five years ago and since then it has grown significantly. This week on the Big Tech Show, Bobby joins Adrian to discuss the future of drone delivery and plans the founder has for expanding the company beyond Ireland. While the business has undertaken trials in Moneygall, Co Offaly, Oranmore, Co Galway, and Balbriggan in Dublin, the next one will be the biggest yet. “We're going live in September to Blanchardstown where we will serve about 120,000 people and 39,000 Eircodes,” Bobby says. That doesn’t include Dallas, where Manna plans to roll out a trial in October. Aside from the Blanchardstown trial reaching more people than before, it is a significant move for the company. "We think the ratio we have is 10 to 15 aircraft per Manna employee. That person's role is simply to observe the airspace for illegal use of the airspace,” Bobby explains. “That's why I say it will make us the biggest drone delivery operation in the world simply because of the volume. We think we'll be operating there between 500 and 1,000 deliveries a day.” Bobby says. You can listen to the full interview on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.