The Big Tech Show: Bitcoin: is now the time to buy?

Is it time to take a punt on Bitcoin? Or is it all a big Ponzi scheme waiting to collapse?

Bitcoin’s value has slumped by 30pc this month.

China, where so much of it is mined, is saying it might crack down. Environmentalists are against it, saying it uses up too much energy. And now even Elon Musk has nixed its use for buying Teslas.

So what does this mean for Bitcoin’s value? Is it just a normal month in the ever-turbulent-yet-often-soaring life of crypto currencies? Or is there something different going on this time?

Adrian talks to Goodbody senior trader David Bergin about the topic.