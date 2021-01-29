The Big Tech Show: Bitcoin for the long term?

Bitcoin’s price has been rallying in recent weeks, but can it stay at this level? Or will it crash as it has so many times before?

Adrian talks to cryptocurrency veteran Lory Kehoe, now in a new position as director of digital assets and blockchain with BNY Mellon, the huge international bank.

Kehoe explains what’s behind Bitcoin’s current rise and makes an argument that it is institutional movement on cryptocurrency — rather than a mob on Reddit — that is driving crypto’s long term rise in value.

For these reasons, he believes that it will continue to rise in value.

The two also discuss the mentality of ‘hodlers’, who hold on to their cryptocurrency no matter what.

Online Editors