The Big Tech Show: Beyond the hype: has panic over AI gone too far?

Why are we so prone to panicking over new technology? Where once we freaked out about video games, the Internet and 5G, now it's artificial intelligence which we worry will cause the end of civilisation.

Warnings from experts about the future with AI are becoming far more frequent. Has our fear of AI gone too far or is it merely healthy discourse about new tech?

This week on the Big Tech Show, Adrian is joined by Brendan Kelly, Professor of Psychiatry at TCD and Barry Lunn, Founder & CEO of Provizio AI to discuss.

Brendan says panic over new technology is nothing new, with records of similar concerns about new developments going back to steam power in the 1800s.

"So-called artificial intelligence or AI, it does tap into this very profound, enduring human tendency, a proclivity or even a desire to feel anxious, to panic, to catastrophize.

“If you had to design something to amplify this tendency in humans, you would design A.I,” Brendan says.

The belief that this time is different and that the new threat is greater than any other we’ve faced before is also textbook human behaviour, Brendan explains.

“The idea that this time is radically different to previous times is another constant. This notion that, yes, there's always change, but this time is more profound, it's bigger, it's worse. We always think this.

But that is what change is, Brendan says.

“And of course, in a sense it's true. Every kind of change is different. Once we're not comparing the iPhone 8 with the iPhone 7, if we're comparing big changes, it's always different every time.”

Barry Lunn, whose business is working with artificial intelligence in cars says he saw similar concerns raised over issues that did come to pass within the automatic car industry.

"It's not that long ago, the autonomous industry was saying we're going to replace truck drivers, there’s going to be no more drivers and there was complete panic”, Barry says.

"Then you got into these crazy scenarios of creating these moral dilemmas of how will the machine decide?

“Everyone in the industry knew that AI driven vehicles weren't coming to the roads anytime soon.” Barry says.

