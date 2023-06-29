The Big Tech Show: Bernard Brogan - how I went from sports star to tech founder

What's the transition from sports superstar to tech actually like? Bernard Brogan knows more than most. He has won four all-star awards, seven all-Irelands and had a glittering career in the GAA. Now he just got funding for his startup PepTalk and is looking to grow the business in the US.

Brogan is the co-founder of PepTalk, a team experience platform that he set up with his cousin James Brogan in 2017.

Despite retiring from the GAA at the end of the 2019 season, football and hurling are still a talking point for Brogan during business meetings.

“You want to always have a good meeting, you want to always close the deal,” Bernard says.

“But I think as any salesperson has...when you're out there burning rubber on the street, you're going to have meetings that don’t go that way.

"The GAA is so topical, it's in every business, every household, and sometimes you get a lot of meetings in the week where you are just talking GAA and you're trying to get to the crux of what you're selling.”

Platforms like PepTalk have come into their own since the pandemic and the introduction of hybrid working. The difference with PepTalk, Brogan says, is focusing on the culture of a company.

“We're creating a little check in with the employees every month, and then we're providing programs and interventions off the back of that,” Bernard explains.

“Most tools out there focus on the individual, which is important. We think the future of the world of work because of hybrid and lack of connection, the team is the most important conduit because that's where culture lives and we focus on that.”

You can listen to the full episode on Indepdent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.