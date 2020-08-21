The Big Tech Show: Are we all just ignoring our data privacy rights?

This week, Adrian talks to one of the thorns in the side of big tech companies. Dr Johnny Ryan recently joined the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, having spent much of the last two years taking action against Google and the Interactive Advertising Bureau in his role with the privacy browser, Brave.

His main point is that the system still tolerates big tech and online ad companies brushing over our data privacy rights on issues like consent and what happens to the sharing of our personal profiles once we click on a website.

Adrian asks him what his idea of an internet with stricter enforcement of European rules might look like and whether he thinks this is likely.

Online Editors