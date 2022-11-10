| 11.4°C Dublin

The Big Tech Show: Are the tech layoffs going to get deeper? And is your traditional office doomed?

This week, The Big Tech Show looks at the recent tech layoffs in Ireland and around the globe.

Adrian sits down with the billionaire tech CEO of Dropbox, Drew Houston, to talk about his new revamped office in Dublin, the future of work, what’s going with the tech industry’s wave of job layoffs and whether Ireland is vulnerable.

The two also talk about Dublin’s cost of living, where Dropbox now sits compared to Microsoft, the pros and cons of airing political views as a tech CEO, and what he said to Steve Jobs when the late Apple CEO tried to buy Dropbox.

