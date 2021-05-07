The Big Tech Show: Apple’s new iPhone ad-tracking rules — a blow for freedom or a shackle on business?

For most, it’s a breath of fresh air. The latest iOS 14.5 update will start showing you pop-ups when you open an app. It will ask you this question: “al­low [app] to track your ac­tiv­ity across other com­pa­nies’ apps and web­sites?”

This will be accompanied by a short pitch from the app concerned as to why it needs you to do this. (Although it can’t link your answer to functionality — Apple’s new rules forbid tracking to be a requirement for the app’s features to work.)

If you say no, that app can’t track you across the web for the purposes of ads. (If it’s found to be doing so, it’s booted out of the App Store.)

If you say yes, it’s business as usual.

There are already some indications that most people will opt out of being tracked.

Is it this universally a good thing or are there underreported disadvantages for small businesses trying to reach their audiences?

Adrian is joined by David Campbell, head of e-Commerce at Humm and a director of Digital Business Ireland, and Daragh O’Brien, CEO of privacy firm Castlebridge.