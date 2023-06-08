The Big Tech Show: Apple Vision Pro: Will VR finally go mainstream?

For the first time in seven years, Apple unveiled its newest product type, the Vision Pro. It is a ‘mixed reality’ headset, that looks more like ski goggles than anything else. While the Vision Pros won’t be available to purchase until next year, Apple says the headset will cost $3,499. Will Apple’s move into the virtual reality space be a flop, like those that have gone before or can Apple succeed in making their headset mainstream? This week the Big Tech Show is in Apple HQ in Cupertino, California at the Vision Pro launch. Adrian is joined by Stuart Miles, journalist and founder of Squirrel and Leo Gebbie, analyst with CCS Insight to discuss what they make of Apple’s latest offering.

Stuart says while the Vision Pro is a significant development in the tech industry, it remains to be seen what the main attraction of the headset will be to the everyday consumer. “We're still waiting for that breakthrough moment,” Stuart says. “The thing here is that we don't necessarily know what's going to be that main driver and at the moment what you have to do is show things that are available now to be able to get people to understand.” Leo, who was skeptical of the headset before the launch was impressed with what Apple revealed on Monday. "I think from my perspective it always felt like a headset for Apple was going to be a big challenge. There was big questions over the market. Was it the right time for Apple to enter? “Having seen and tried the vision pro I'm genuinely so impressed with what Apple has built and how well it works.” Leo says. You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.