What’s it like being the CIO of one of the most iconic pandemic-era tech companies in the world?

No-one knows better than Harry Moseley, Zoom’s chief information officer . The man from Rathfarhnam has been close to the helm of a company whose very name has become a verb in the English language.

But what’s coming next? Is the drive for remote working stalling? And can Zoom pull back from a steep decline in its own share price recently?

The Big Tech Show: An interview with Zoom's Dubliner CIO, Harry Moseley

Harry spoke to tech editor Adrian Weckler.