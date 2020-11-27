The Big Tech Show: An in-depth interview with NBP CEO, Peter Hendrickbig tech

With weeks to go before the first rural homes are connected under the NBP, here’s an in-depth discussion with Peter Hendrick (CEO of National Broadband Ireland).

It covers the basics, the finer details, the controversies and the future.

What exactly is the criteria for inclusion in the NBP? Does it cover all rural future-builds?

Why was so much of the contract redacted? What happens if the project is flipped by its owners?

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink any kind of credible alternative?

And lots, lots more. It’s a frank, expansive discussion with a lot of detail and some blunt questions.

Online Editors