This week, Adrian delves into the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models, comparing the two phones against each other and against other leading smartphones. One big question emerges: has Apple made the iPhone 12 too powerful? Is there enough in the iPhone 12 Pro to justify the extra stretch?

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone soon, you won’t want to miss this episode.

Adrian is joined by Mark Kavanagh, digital editor of Buzz.ie and assistant editor of the Star.

Online Editors