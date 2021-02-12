The Big Tech Show: All about Escooters in Ireland

Ride, Larry, ride.

Escooter rental firms are lining up to launch here: at least five firms have declared their intention to do so.

This week, Adrian sits down with Lawrence Leuschner, the founder and CEO of Europe’s biggest firm — Tier. It operates in 90 European cities and wants to launch here.

Adrian asks the questions that many will have: where will they be parked? How much will they cost to hire? And will we see ads urging us to ‘ride’?

Tier joins others in looking at a launch in Ireland after Communications Minister Ryan said he plans to remove the requirement for tax, insurance and a driver’s licence. Instead of motorbikes, escooters are to be reclassified as ‘powered personal transporters’.

Online Editors