The Big Tech Show: 5th Anniversary Special — Mark Little on Twitter, his career and the future of Journalism

Mark Little is one of Ireland's greatest media-turned-tech entrepreneurs.

He has a number of successes under his belt. He sold Storyful to Rupert Murdoch. He has now sold Kinzen to Spotify and he is currently with the Swedish super streamer.

As part of the Big Tech Show's five-year anniversary, Mark Little joins Adrian to chat about his eventful career so far, including his time at RTE's Prime Time.

With Twitter constantly hitting the headlines after Elon Musk's takeover of the company, Adrian and Mark discuss Twitter's past, present and future.