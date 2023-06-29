The Real Health Podcast: Treatments and preventions – Taking the fear out of breast cancer

Taking that fear out of cancer and getting crucial information out there is something I am really passionate about. The more we all know about cancer, the more we are equipped to deal with the disease and the potential treatments to follow. To help me do this. I'm joined by Bernie Carter, assistant director of nursing at the Marie Keating Foundation.

There's so much fear around cancer. I don't need to tell you that.

To help me do this, I'm delighted to be joined by Bernie Carter, assistant director of nursing at the Marie Keating Foundation.

Bernie says checking for changes, not just lumps in your breast is really important.

“Not every breast cancer is a lump”, Bernie explains,

“The first thing I would say is look for changes. Stand in front of the mirror, hands on the waistline, no clothes from the waist up.

“Know what's normal for you and you're looking for any change. Does one breast look lower than the other? Does one breast look larger than the other? Can you see any areas of redness? Is there any what we would call orange peel? Is there dimpling?”

While the majority of those diagnosed with breast cancer are women, men can also get this kind of cancer.

"Roughly about 29 men in Ireland gets breast cancer every year, and about six men die from breast cancer," Bernie says.

“For men, especially with the faulty BRCA2 [gene], they can also get breast cancer, but they can be at risk of prostate cancer and then to a lesser degree, pancreatic and melanoma."

We also discuss some of the key risk factors that are in our control and how treatment for breast cancer doesn’t always mean chemotherapy.

You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.