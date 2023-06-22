The Real Health Podcast: The science behind happiness and how to achieve it with Prof Ian Robertson

The science behind happiness and how to achieve it with Prof Ian Robertson

When I say to you the word happiness, what do you think of? Is it more money? Being around friends and family, a job that you are passionate about?

What is happiness and is there science behind it?

This week on Real Health I’m delighted to be joined by Professor Ian Robertson to talk about one of the most important and arguably most complicated emotions.

Ian says while there are different kinds of happiness, the main source of happiness in our lives is how we interact with others.

“What makes us happy mainly is other people, it’s our relationships. That's the greatest source of happiness. And the other thing is the small pleasures in life and the ability to take satisfaction in the small pleasures,” Ian says.

“It's taking pleasure in that cup of coffee and that conversation and that joke and that movie you have just watched and not constantly striving for something that's bigger or better.

“Particularly if that's of a material value. Material people for whom their values are grounded in material things, tend to be unhappier.”

Social media, as always, plays a big role in our happiness if we allow it to.

“Comparison is the death of happiness,” Ian says.

"Suddenly now people are comparing themselves with the whole world. And if you have a comparative mindset where you're always comparing yourself in some dimension...you're on a hiding to nothing in terms of happiness because there's always going to be someone out there who is always going to be better, better looking, richer than you.

“And that's why social media is a real corrosive of happiness.”

You can listen to the full interview on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.