The Real Health Podcast: Making sense of our family to transform our present with Richard Hogan

Families are complicated and can be difficult to navigate when you’re an adult. But understanding our family history could help us to become the best version of ourselves.

This week on Real Health, I’m joined by psychotherapist Richard Hogan to take a look at how our families shape who we are.

While our experiences as a child can impact how we behave as an adult, Richard says we can break those patterns that we inherit from our parents.

“When I'm working, I start off with a genogram, which is a visual representation of your family. It's like a family tree, but it's looking at beliefs and values...

“What is remarkable when I'm doing this work with people [they] say, Oh my God, I never realized my grandfather struggled with addiction, my father struggled with addiction. I'm struggling with addiction.

“Or, my grandmother got pregnant early in her life. My mother got pregnant earlier in life. I got pregnant early in my life. There are patterns that exist in family systems,” Richard says.

The key to freeing yourself from these patterns is recognising them.

“When you look at your intergenerational patterns that are evident in your family, you can start to see, I'm not a prisoner if it exists in the family.”

We also chat about the labels we are given as children at home and in school and how they could be influencing our behaviour now. More importantly, we discuss how we can shake those old labels so we can live happier and better lives.