The Real Health Podcast: Dairy myths and what you really need to know

Dairy has become somewhat of a controversial food group. With plenty of myths around about dairy, this week on Real Health I’m joined by registered dietician Sarah Keogh to tell us what we need to know about dairy and what some of the best alternatives out there are.

Humans not being able to digest dairy is one of the common misconceptions that Sarah sees out there.

“Where people get a little bit of confusion about that is the sugar in milk, which is called lactose. And it's a naturally occurring sugar.” Sarah says.

“About 90pc of Europeans can digest lactose. That means 10% of Europeans are lactose intolerant. However, when we get outside of Europe, that tends to get higher. We tend to see more people are lactose intolerant.”

For those who are lactose intolerant, there are lots of alternatives out there. Some are better than others though.

“Soy is probably the best one because it's higher in protein.” Sarah says.

“Across the board, what you're looking at is make sure they're fortified, because lots of people think that because it's milk, that it has all the nutrition of dairy and most of the time it doesn't.”

We also chat about the myth surrounding dairy and skin problems and what nutrients are in dairy products.

You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.