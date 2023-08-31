The Real Health Podcast: Brain health and dementia – what you need to know

We have all heard of dementia, many of us will have a loved one who has the disease. It can be a health topic that some of us shy away from, out of fear of what it entails. This week, Karl is joined by neuroscientist Dr Sabina Brennan to tell us exactly what we need to know about dementia and how to keep our brains healthy.

When someone is given a dementia diagnosis, it can be devastating news. While we know what symptoms come with dementia, like memory loss and confusion, we don’t know a lot of what causes the disease.

“[With] Alzheimer's disease, we know this there's plaques and tangles in the brain that supposedly causes Alzheimer's disease, but we don't know what causes the plaques and tangles,” Dr Brennan explains.

“What we do know a lot about and this is what's really important to get across to people because there's a lot of fatalism about dementia...

“But there's a huge body of research that tells us about the risk factors for the disease...e know what you can do to reduce the likelihood that you will develop the disease...and also, even if you do get the disease to change the trajectory of the disease,” Dr Brennan says.

What are some of those key risk factors we need to know about in order to minimise the risk of developing dementia?

“There's two things that it's important to say to people about that. One is that the risk associated with genetics is small compared to the risk associated with all the lifestyle factors,” Dr Brennan says.

There are lifestyle factors that also impact someone's chances of developing dementia.

“So in midlife, obesity, type two diabetes, high blood pressure and air pollution is one that's in there as well,” Dr Brennan says.

But there are others too, including alcohol consumption, hearing loss and social isolation.

You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.