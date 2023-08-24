The Real Health Podcast: Attention boosting and stress reducing – how plants and nature can improve your life

Having a house full of plants has become very trendy in recent years. While they look great, surrounding ourselves with nature has more than just aesthetic benefits.

This week on Real Health, I’m joined by landscape horticulturalist Professor Ross Cameron to discuss how plants can improve our health and wellness.

Professor Cameron’s new book How Plants Can Save Your Life gives us an insight into the impact plants can have on us, from noise reduction to stress levels and much more.

For many of us, the obvious benefit of having more plants around us is the look they give to a room or space. They not only introduce more life into our homes, but they bring with them colour and life too.

“They bring life into these inanimate environments we spend so much time in,” Prof Cameron says.

“We've always assumed that [it's been a] psychological [impact], the colour of a flower or the scent of a plant [is] relaxing.

“But the latest research is that it may also be biochemical, that plants actually give off chemicals that make us relax, that reduce our adrenaline levels.

“I think that the idea of it just being what the eye sees, or the smells is being challenged and that some of these relationships are actually physical biochemical relationships between us and other elements in the natural world,” Prof Cameron says.

Plants can also make a space more peaceful by impacting the noise in the area they are in.

“Some of the of more progressive companies have actually invested a lot of money in interior design, which has lots of indoor plants, because they realize that actually it's quite a relaxing noise reducing environment. So it creates that idea of just being a little bit more relaxed,” Prof Cameron says.

Their impact in this regard is as much physical as it is psychological.

“[Plants] baffle noise, they fract and deflect it. So again, you'll notice some of the major roads in Ireland, the motorways etc., they are screened off with ivies and other trees and that's just so the housing nearby gets that baffling effect, muffling effect.

“And it's also psychological. If you see the greenery, you actually think it's more quiet, even though it isn't necessarily as quiet as you as the brains is hearing.”

You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.