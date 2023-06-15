Real Health Podcast: Why being average can be your superpower with Colman Noctor

Being average isn’t really something any of us strive for. In today’s world, average is almost considered to be a negative thing. Realistically though, we can’t all be the best at everything so should we feel shame or guilt for not being so? This week Karl is joined by psychotherapist Colmon Noctor to discuss why being average can be a superpower

What if I told you that it was OK to be average? You’d probably laugh because let's face it, none of us really strive for average.

But my guest this week thinks there is a good argument to be made for average being healthy.

Colmon Noctor is a psychotherapist and a clinical practitioner and his new book The 4–7 Zone gives readers the tools to find the sweet spot between too much and too little so you can achieve balance and harmony in your life.

Colman says that these days, the idea of being enough or having enough has gone, which can put people under pressure to strive for more.

“I think the enough has almost disintegrated into nothing,” he says.

“If you say I have enough, I'm content, people will accuse you of settling, that you lack ambition or that you lack drive.”

If that is the case and we feel enough and average are unacceptable, what can that do to our mental health?

“If you demonise average in a room of ten people, one person will be exceptional, one will struggle and the other eight will be average,” Colman says.

“So by definition, the average is the majority of people and if we make that not enough, then we are consigning the biggest amount of people in the room to being unhappy.”

We also discuss how any kind of extremes in mental health are a bad thing and how finding balance and equilibrium in our lives will help us and our mental fitness.

