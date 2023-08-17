Real Health Podcast: The science behind conversation

Conversations are a part of our daily life. We probably underestimate how many conversations we have every day. But how important is conversation and what is going on in our brains when we are chatting to someone? This week Karl is joined by neuroscientist Shane O’Mara to discuss

Conversations are a part of our daily life. We probably underestimate how many conversations we have every day.

But how important is conversation and what is going on in our brains when we are chatting to someone?

This week I’m delighted to be joined that Shane O’Mara, neuroscientist and author of the new book Talking Heads, the new science of how conversation shapes our worlds.

While we have a conversation, our brains are managing multiple different things at once, not just the talking and listening part of a chat.

“The fastest human response is about a fifth of a second. So, 200 milliseconds. That's how fast we respond in conversation. But we're doing something much more complicated than just hearing a bang and moving.” Shane says.

“What we're actually doing is turning sound waves into meaning for predicting what it is that you're saying, articulating a response by drawing on not just our motor programs for words, but also on our memories.

“And we're trying to keep the thread of the conversation going in a particular direction. This is hard stuff to do.

“People are going on about chat GPT and all of these things at the moment. None of these systems can do this in the kind of predictive way that humans can.” Shane says.

As we all know though, all conversations are not created equal. One that some will enjoy more, whether we admit it or not, is gossip. Shane says that gossip for all its negative connotations is actually a good thing.

“Gossip has a bad name and that's because of negative and pernicious gossip. But it turns out, if you measure gossip in a way that people engage in it, and you can do this in lots of ways using smartphones and other things, it turns out most gossip is positive.

“People are passing on pieces of information that facilitate your life in a variety of different ways. They're telling you he's a good person, he's a bad person, she's a good person. She's not such a good person. Here are the reasons.

So, gossip in that sense allows you to stop having to learn something from brutal personal experiences. That shortcuts things for you.”

You can listen to the full episode on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.