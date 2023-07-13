Real Health Podcast: The full health check – what are the best screenings to get?

Going to a GP when you are concerned about your health is a normal thing to do. But what about going to the doctor for a check-up when you feel fine?

This week on Real Health, Karl is joined by Dr Brian Higgins to discuss the full health checks you can get and why you should consider them.

Brian, who is a GP and Managing Partner at Galway Primary Care where they conduct health screenings, says these checks are looking for specific things, depending on your age.

“In men and women, we have increasing rates of cancer when we come to our forties and fifties. So for men we start to ask, are you having any issues with erectile dysfunction? How are the water works? Are you still able to pass urine easily?

“So we begin to be more mindful of checking those and we don't worry about them as much when people are younger.”

What about blood tests? Are they worth getting done every year?

“Your blood tests are a bit like an idea of what's going on. When we're looking at a person, we're trying to look at that whole person and then the blood tests give us additional information…

“They are incredibly helpful but just because they're normal doesn't mean that's a green light,” Brian explains.

You can listen to the full episode of Real Health on Independent.ie or wherever you get your podcasts.