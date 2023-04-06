Parenting is hard and every milestone in a child's life brings its own challenges. Though there is something special about the teenage years that can awaken a sense of dread in many parents. Is there a knack to it? This week, psychotherapist Stella O’Malley joins Karl to discuss her best advice for communicating with your teen.

With hormones, moving to secondary school and learning the harsh realities of life, teenagers have a lot to contend with. Parents can sometimes find it hard to communicate with their children, especially when all they want is to be with their friends.

This week on Real Health, I’m joined by psychotherapist Stella O’Malley who has years of experience working with adolescents. Her new book, What your teen is trying to tell you, gives parents practical advice on how to help and understand their teens better.

Real Health Podcast: Talking to teenagers and what parents really need to know

Stella says that many kids entering adolescence begin to realise that real life is very different to what they were used to in childhood. It can mean that some teenagers have to deal with the shock of what life is really like.

"We sell them this idea that life is good, and the good guy always wins and if you wish hard enough, you'll get it.

“Then adolescence comes in kind of roughly between ten and 20, and they hit reality against a brick wall and they learn life is actually very hard, it's often unfair. Sometimes the bullies are very popular and very good looking.

“So some really bitter, hard truths are taught and learnt between ten and 20, and it's devastating for an awful lot of teenagers.”

Helping them navigate this new world can be tricky, especially when much of a young person’s life happens online and away from view. Stella says parents shouldn’t be afraid to encourage their teens to out with their friends and being independent.

“I am very much an advocate for freeing them up to go out more, to go out with their friends more, to go shopping, to get the bus into town on their own.

“There's an awful lot of studies that have shown the more rules you have on your teenager in physical life, the more likely they'll take risks online.

“If you consistently [telling them] to stay in and study, which a lot of us are doing, they end up online all the time."

