Real Health Podcast: How to make your summer holiday active and affordable with Pól Ó Conghaile

This week Karl is joined by the Irish Independent’s travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile to chat about some of the best active holiday options out there

With summer in full swing, let's be honest, we’re all thinking about a summer holiday. Be that home or abroad.

While some are planning a relaxing sun holiday, many of us are looking for a bit more adventure. We mightn’t want to hit the gym every day we are away but being active on holiday has its own appeal.

What are the best options out there and are we looking further afield or staying here in Ireland?

My guest this week is the expert in holidays, and I’m delighted that Pól Ó Conghaile, the Irish Independent’s travel editor is joining me today to tell us about the best active holidays around and how we can get a little more bang for our buck this year.

What kind of active holidays are there to choose from and what are the most popular?

"What we call a soft adventure, which can be anything from pulling out a pair of binoculars and looking at birds to playing golf, walking, cycling, a greenway or whatnot, are considered to be about 90% of all of the activity in adventure holidays in the tourism industry”, Pól says.

Doing them with friends might be more straightforward to organise, but are there active holiday for the whole family?

“I have seen people do hiking holidays and cycling holidays as families”, Pól says.

“But they kind of need to be on a similar ability level. Iif you have a two year old and you have a nine year old and a six year old, everybody's going to go at different paces.

“One example would be somewhere like Costa Rica where you would do stand up paddling, jungle tracks, a night in the rainforest and zipline adventures.”

We also chat about making a holiday more affordable and if booking last minute is a smart move or a risky one.

