Podcast Pilot: Vaccine passport - a ticket to freedom or a fanciful idea?

Denmark is set to allow those with a ‘Coronapass’ to get a haircut or even a tattoo. Picture: Stock

A vaccine passport could allow you into pubs, clubs, museums and gigs and even open up the possibility of foreign travel later this year. But how will it work and is it a good idea?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans on St Patrick's Day for a digital health certificate. However, our own government is taking a very cautious approach to the idea.

In Denmark, those with a ‘Coronapass’ might be able to get a haircut, visit a massage parlour or even get a tattoo.

Could a Covid passport mean a return to normal? Or is it doomed to failure?

In this pilot news podcast, host Kevin Doyle explores the issues with contributor and Travel Editor Pól O'Conghaile, who has spent the last year following the collapse of the tourism industry internationally.

Online Editors