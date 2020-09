New Irish Writing, the competition that has fostered generations of leading Irish authors, returns to the Irish Independent today, Saturday, September 26.

Every day this week, we have published a story by a celebrated previous winner on Independent.ie. They include Sara Baume, John O’Donnell, Henrietta McKervey and Marina Carr.

Today we share this month's winning story, Taghazout by David Ralph.

Online Editors