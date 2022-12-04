| 6.5°C Dublin

Listen Back: The Indo Daily - The Frank McCann Murders

An Indo Daily three-part special

On the 4th of September 1992, a fire broke out at the home of Frank and Esther McCann on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, killing Esther and the couple’s 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica.

What looked like an accident was revealed to be a double murder by Frank McCann. His motive? To stop his wife finding out a secret that could not only prevent them adopting Jessica but destroy his precious reputation.

Across three episodes, the Indo Daily explores the life of Frank and Esther McCann and the adoption process that threatened to expose his sordid secret.

If you missed any of this series, you can listen to the three parts here, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

The Frank McCann Murders - Part One

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

The Indo Daily: The Frank McCann Murders - Part Two

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

The Frank McCann Murders - Part Three

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Presenter Siobhan Maguire speaks to Esther McCann’s sister Marian and niece Esther, Irish Independent journalist Conor Feehan, and journalist Stephen O’Brien.


